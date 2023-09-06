Tinubu Breaks Silence As He Defeats Peter Obi, Atiku At Presidential Election Tribunal

President Bola Tinubu has informed Nigerians of his renewed and energised commitment to realising his vision of a united, peaceful, and wealthy country, DAILY POST reports. This is in response to the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja.

Tinubu said in a statement signed by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, that he welcomed the Tribubal judgement with “an intense sense of solemn responsibility and preparedness to serve all Nigerians, irrespective of all diverse political persuasions, faiths, and tribal identities.” The President stated that he “recognises the five-member panel, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, for their diligence, undaunted thoroughness, and professionalism in interpreting the law.”

According to the statement, “the President affirms that his commitment to the rule of law, and the Tribunal’s unhindered discharge of duties, as witnessed in the panel’s exclusive respect for the merits of the petitions brought forward, further reflects the continuing maturation of Nigeria’s legal system, and the advancement of Africa’s largest democracy at a time when our democratic system of government is being tested in other parts of the continent. “The President believes that the Presidential Candidates and Political Parties who lawfully exercised their rights by participating in the 2023 general elections and the subsequent judicial process have affirmed Nigeria’s democratic credentials.

“The President encourages his valiant challengers to inspire their supporters in the belief that patriotism will now and forever be elevated above partisan considerations, manifesting itself in support for our Government’s efforts to improve the livelihood of all Nigerians. “Once again, President Tinubu expresses gratitude to Nigerians for the mandate bestowed upon him to serve our country, promising to meet and exceed their expectations by the grace of God Almighty and through very diligent hard work with the team assembled for that sole purpose.”

Wale_Writes (

)