Tinubu Blasts PDP, Says Buhari’s Helicopter Was Not Attacked In Kano

According to information sourced from Vanguard, it has been gathered that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC has dismissed the innuendos by the opposition political parties that miscreants attacked President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit on Monday. Bola Tinubu asserted that Buhari was warmly received in Kano State contrary to speculations by the PDP.

It was gathered that Tinubu who spoke through his Media Aide Bayo Onanugu, described the alleged attack on Buhari as fake news from PDP. He opined that the attack must have happened only in the Mind of Debo Ologunagba, the PDP’s National Secretary. It will interest you to note that Ologunagba had earlier on linked the attack to Bola Tinubu, stressing that the attack was an act of treason and an assault on national sovereignty.

Tinubu through his Media Aide said the attack was imagination in the evil mind of PDP’s spokesperson. He added that Buhari was warmly received by the people of Kano State where he commissioned 8 hugely impactful projects. Based on the incident that happened in Kano State, would you say that President Buhari’s helicopter was stoned or attacked by aggrieved kano residents who have been ravished by hunger, poverty, and malnutrition? Feel free to share your thoughts on this.

