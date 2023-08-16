Tinubu Believed in “Emi lo kan” and Seized Power Undemocratically –Onovo, ex-NCP Pres. Candidate

Martin Onovo, the 2015 Presidential Candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), has stated that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s conviction that it was his turn to govern the nation led him to seize power undemocratically.

In an interview with the national newspaper, THE SUN, Onova remarked, “Alhaji Tinubu is not a democrat. He does not believe in the rule of law or the integrity of the ballot. He believes in “Emi lo kan” and seized power undemocratically. It is very clear that he was not even qualified to participate in the elections and he lost the elections woefully.”

Onova also highlighted that Tinubu’s actions contradicted the mandates of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which require the submission of names of ministerial nominees within 60 days of assuming office. He expressed concern about the perceived lack of fairness and equity in the South East, where only five nominees were appointed.

Furthermore, he criticized the decision to eliminate subsidies influenced by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He emphasized that previous recommendations from these organizations had proven ineffective within the country.

