Tinubu Begs APC Supporters Not To Get Violent Over The Shortage Of Naira.

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress candidate for president, has pleaded with his supporters to be patient in the face of the country’s current shortage of naira.

The statement was made by him on Friday at the party’s massive presidential rally in Ado Ekiti State.

He asserted that some individuals deliberately created it in order to incite violence and confusion in the nation.

He says that lovers of the APC should be ready to go to the polls with their permanent voter cards if the problem persists until the election.

In Yoruba, the former governor of Lagos said that the ballot would liberate us.

“They intend to accumulate the PVCs; “Don’t let them do that,” he advised.

“You own this referendum. It is a vote of confidence. You will use it to liberate yourself. Relax; you control this decision. I can live with what I have, but many educated Nigerians do not have jobs.

