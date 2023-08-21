Tinubu begged to make APC presidential aspirant Nicolas Felix youth minister

The Nigeria Forum for the Advancement and Development of Youth ( NIFADY) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to appoint APC presidential aspirant, Nicolas Felix, as minister of youth.

The national coordinator of NIFADY, Suleiman Angbashim, made the call while adressing journalists in Lafia on Monday.

The coordinator hailed Mr Tinubu for moving youth minister Abubakar Momoh to the Niger Delta ministry.

Mr Angbashim thanked Mr Tinubu for assembling his cabinet within the required 60 days in office, and assured him of the group’s support.

He urged Mr Tinubu to appoint Mr Felix as the youth minister to contribute positively to the development of the country.

”The organisation appeal to His Excellency, Bola Tinubu to appoint the youngest presidential aspirant of APC, Felix as minister of youth. We are aware that he is from Edo and has worked tirelessly for the victory of APC in the 2023 elections and we believe he has the capacity to deliver,” said the group.

It added, “Youths like Felix has worked tirelessly in mobilising youths across the country to support APC during the 2023 elections and he should be considered for this job.”

(NAN)