This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu: ‘Awolowo, Abiola Was Robbed, History Will Not Repeat Itself’ – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode predicted a victory for All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinub and said he would not be robbed like MKO Aviola and the late Obafemi Awowowo. Naija News reports that FFK announced this in a series of posts via Twitter, noting that history will not repeat itself. No matter how thick the conspiracy is, they must stand their ground, hold the line, raise the flag, and prove they are human, according to APC officials.

Fani-Kayode advises his Tinubu supporters never to waver but insists the former Lagos State governor is the frontrunner and it’s his turn next.

The former aviation minister added that despite the despair and plans of the party’s enemies, Tinub would emerge victorious and restore the country’s lost glory. He tweeted:

“We will fight with might and main force.”There is no fear. There is no going back. “No matter how strong the plot against us, we will defend our position, hold the line, and raise the flag,” which proves that we are humans. Jagaban is the strongest candidate. It is indeed his turn and our time. We stand up and fight with faith, commitment, strength, passion, integrity, and purity of heart and voice. We will stand and fight to win without losing.” Awowowo was robbed and lost it sixty years ago. Aviola was robbed thirty years ago and eventually lost it. Two weeks in, despite the callousness, despair, intrigues, and schemes of the enemy, history will not repeat itself, Tinub will not be taken, and he will not lose it. It’s our time! He will win, and Nigeria will regenerate and regain its lost glory.

Content created and supplied by: Onyesblog (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Awolowo #Abiola #Robbed #History #Repeat #FaniKayodeTinubu: ‘Awolowo, Abiola Was Robbed, History Will Not Repeat Itself’ – Fani-Kayode Publish on 2023-02-13 05:26:14