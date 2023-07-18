Tinubu Attending AU Meeting After Killings In Plateau Is A Reenactment Of Buhari’s Regime – Dr. Maho

Amid the public uproar that greeted Tinubu’s latest foreign trip in the wake of the reported killings in Plateau recently, veteran journalist, and public affairs commentator, Dr. Austin Maho has accused President Bola Tinubu of following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari in the area of showing empathy to victims of violent attacks.

Recall that a report by The CABLE on Tuesday, July 17, indicated that Tinubu returned to Abuja after attending the fifth mid-year coordination of the African Union (AU) in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

However, while appearing in an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Tuesday morning, Maho, who is the Editor-In-Chief of Daybreak paper, argued that Tinubu is following in Buhari’s footsteps by jetting out for an international meeting while a section of the country is engulfed in a security crisis.

He said; “About 300 people were reportedly killed last week in Plateau State. What is the President doing about it? We seem to be having a reenactment of the Buhari administration. There is a crisis in one part of the country and the president jets out of the country for an AU conference. Which is more important to you? Is it becoming ECOWAS Chairman, attending the AU conference, or at least, going to Plateau State to sympathize with victims of that violent attack?

What we are seeing is just a script from the playbook of Buhari, who never really cared about what is happening internally within the country. And this behavior has become the new normal in Nigeria.”

