Tinubu Attacks Buhari Administration And Brags Of Winning 2023 Presidential Election

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu has criticized the Muhammadu Buhari administration. Despite efforts by some individuals in the administration to destroy his prospects in the election on February 25, Tinubu claimed that he would be chosen as the next president of Nigeria. He made this announcement on Wednesday during a rally at the MKO Abiola Stadium in the capital of Ogun State, Abeokuta. He uttered the following in Yoruba: “Let fuel be pricey; only they know where they keep it. Keep the naira and gas prices the same, and we’ll vote and win. The ink on naira bills can be changed. What you anticipate won’t occur. We’ll triumph.

“They claimed that the price of gasoline would increase to N200 per litre and N500 per litre; please put your mind at ease. They oppose the holding of the upcoming elections. They want to spread it, but that won’t be possible. They sabotaged fuel in an attempt to generate disturbance, but regardless of whether there is petrol, or whether there are motorcycles and tricycles, we will vote and prevail. This revolution is better than previous ones. With the help of our PVCs, we shall take over the government. We will go to the polling places even if they claim there is no petrol. Since January of this year, fuel lines have continued to form and dissipate, and Nigerians have been forced to pay as much as N350 for a litre of gasoline”.

