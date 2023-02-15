Tinubu & Atiku Will Need Experienced People Around Them To Fix Nigeria Because They Are Aging-Hakeem

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), stated on Tuesday that Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, are both getting older and will need excellent people around them to fix Nigeria.

Baba-Ahmed stated that if Atiku or Tinubu are elected president in 2023, they will need experienced people with integrity around them to move the country forward.

He made this disclosure on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict on Tuesday night.

Baba-Ahmed said, “Most of the frontrunners, including Atiku and Tinubu, are getting older, and even at their best, they can’t do everything they want. They need excellent people around them, people who understand how to fix Nigeria. This is the most crucial point.

“The second step is to find people who have integrity rather than those who will convert public funds to their own. They should be good, competent people with lots of ideas and evidence that they fear God.”

