Tinubu assigns portfolios to ministers

President Bola Tinubu has released the first batch of portfolios assigned to the newly appointed ministers with former Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, named as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Former Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi was named as the Minister of Works while his counterpart from Osun, Gboyega Oyetola is to handle the Ministry of Transportation.

After Ajose Adeogun, the sole representative of the region, who was appointed in 1976, Wike is the second person from the south to lead the FCT.

Tinubu named Gboyega Oyetola, a former governor of Osun, as the minister of transportation, according to a list made public by Ajuri Ngelale, the president’s special assistant on media and publicity.

He also named Festus Keyamo to the position of minister for the advancement of ation and aerospace.

According to the list, there are 10 ministers in the north-west and six in the north-east. While the south-east and south-south each have five ministers, the north-central and south-west each have eight and nine.

Tinubu appointed Bosun Tijani as the minister of communications, innovations, and digital economy in accordance with the president’s portfolio assignments, and Wale Edun as the head of the ministry of finance and coordinating minister of the economy.

On July 27, Tinubu sent the senate a list of 28 nominees for consideration and approval.

On August 2, the president once more sent the list of the second round of ministerial nominees to the senate for review.

While the senate approved the nomination of 45 people on the list, Stella Okotete (Delta), Danladi Abubakar (Taraba), and Nasir el-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna, were not approved because of security clearance concerns.

The ministerial appointees will be sworn in following a retreat, according to Ngelale, which will take place the following week.

