Tinubu asks Senate to confirm service chiefs

President Bola Tinubu has sought the approval of the Senate to confirm the newly nominated service chiefs.

Mr Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read at the plenary on Tuesday.

“In compliance with the provisions of section 18 subsection 1 of the Armed Forces Act, 2004, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the following nominees listed below as Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the letter stated. “Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Maj. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Air Staff, AVM H.B Abubakar.”

It added, “The Senate is invited to note the current security situation of our country, which requires concerted efforts of both the legislative and executive to ensure a well-protected nation.”

The letter explained that this “informed the review of our defence architecture and the appointment of new leaders to work in synergy with one another to archive the level of optimal performance” expected of the military.

Mr Tinubu noted that while “I hope that the request will receive the expeditious consideration and confirmation of the Nigerian Senate, please accept, distinguished Senate President and distinguished senators, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

