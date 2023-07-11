NEWS

Tinubu asks Senate to confirm service chiefs

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 391 1 minute read

Tinubu and service chiefs

President Bola Tinubu has sought the approval of the Senate to confirm the newly nominated service chiefs.

Mr Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read at the plenary on Tuesday.

“In compliance with the provisions of section 18 subsection 1 of the Armed Forces Act, 2004, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the following nominees listed below as Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the letter stated. “Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Maj. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Air Staff, AVM H.B Abubakar.”

It added, “The Senate is invited to note the current security situation of our country, which requires concerted efforts of both the legislative and executive to ensure a well-protected nation.”

The letter explained that this “informed the review of our defence architecture and the appointment of new leaders to work in synergy with one another to archive the level of optimal performance” expected of the military.

Mr Tinubu noted that while “I hope that the request will receive the expeditious consideration and confirmation of the Nigerian Senate, please accept, distinguished Senate President and distinguished senators, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

(NAN)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 391 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

It Takes a Man to have Majority of his Friends in APC & Still be Able to Defend his Own Party- Dele Momodu

10 mins ago

MUN vs LED: Manchester United’s Probable Starting XI Line-up In Tomorrow’s Pre-season Game

12 mins ago

Tribunal: Constitution Is Clear On What Should Happen If Court Orders A Rerun – Barrister Eluchie

23 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Sit-at-home: Enugu residents count losses, say ‘we can’t cope anymore’, Oil Theft: Seized Vessel Set Ablaze

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button