‘Tinubu As A Senator Chaired The Largest Committee Of The Senate In Nigeria History – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing and the Former Governor of Lagos, Babatunde Fashola speaking in a Channels Tv interview have alleged that his support for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is based on his antecedents as a Senator and governor of Lagos state.

He argued that the opposition candidates cannot match the achievements of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a public office holder. He alleged that Tinubu has a record to have been the chairman of five committees in the senate as a Senator. He alleged that Tinubu carried everybody along in the disposal of his duty. He stated further that Asiwaju’s policies are being adopted by States across the Nation despite being out of office since 2007.

He said, ”If you look at Tinubu’s track record in his previous public service experience. Tinubu as a Senator chaired the largest committee of the Senate in Nigeria history. That committee was broken into five units, the banking, currency, and others.

If you look at his experience as governor of Lagos, many of his policies have gained widespread acceptance across Nigeria. Including the opposition states. Ten opposition states have passed office of public defender law, his state growth initiative to support people who did not have access to Justice. Who couldn’t afford lawyer? The Lastma, his own state traffic management policy, 16 states have passed such laws. And then Judicial reforms. When he became Governor, Judges were earning 50,000. He changed all of that.”

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Content created and supplied by: OxygenNews (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Senator #Chaired #Largest #Committee #Senate #Nigeria #History #Fashola’Tinubu As A Senator Chaired The Largest Committee Of The Senate In Nigeria History – Fashola Publish on 2023-02-06 21:16:52