Tinubu appoints special investigator to probe CBN

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a special investigator Jim Osayande to probe the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Related Activities.

This was contained in a letter signed by the President and obtained by Channels Television on Sunday.

Obazee is the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

This administration is continuing the fight against corruption by appointing you as a Special Investigator, to investigate the CBN and Related Entities, in accordance with the fundamental goal stated in Section 15(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). You must report right away to my office, and this position will take effect immediately, according to Tinubu’s letter.

“The full terms of your engagement as Special Investigator shall be communicated to you in due course but, require that you immediately take steps to ensure the strengthening and probity of key Government Business Entities (GBEs), further block leakages in CBN and related GBEs, and provide a detailed report on the amount of public wealth currently in the hands of corrupt individuals and establishments (whether private or public).

To complete this project, you must conduct an investigation of the CBN and associated entities using a team that is appropriately qualified, experienced, and capable, as well as relevant security and anti-corruption authorities. A weekly update on the status of the project is what I can anticipate.

The development occurs while Godwin Emefiele, the suspended head of the central bank, is being tried.

Lukundu (

)