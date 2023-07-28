Tinubu appoints Okun, 2 others as Customs DCGs

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Festus Okun as Deputy Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service.

Two other DCGs appointed along with Okun were: Musa Baba Musa and Albashir Hamisu. According to information obtain by Vanguard.

Mr. Abdullahi Maiwada (CSC), the Service’s National Public Relations Officer, made the announcement this morning in a statement.

Three new Assistant Comptrollers-General (ACGs) were appointed on an equal basis. Kamardeen Olumoh, Auwal Baba Mohammed, and Adeogun Alajogun were among them.

The new Customs top management came after President Tinubu appointed Mr. Adewale Adeniyi as Acting Comptroller-General on June 19.

“While thanking retired members of management for their meritorious service, the Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, congratulated the newly appointed Officers and charged them to redouble their efforts to ensure the Service achieves greater heights in its mandates of revenue generation, smuggling suppression, and trade facilitation,” the statement read in part.

CG examines the Enforcement Strategies

In the meantime, the CG stated that his government was revising Customs’ Enforcement Strategy and streamlining its structures.

According to him, the evaluation was launched to improve the effectiveness of enforcement strategies.

He announced this during a meeting with Patrol Heads of the Federal tions Unit, Zone ‘A’, after concluding his first visit to several Area Commands and other Customs Formations in Zone ‘A’.

