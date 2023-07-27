NEWS

Tinubu Appointed People Who Betrayed Others, Hoping They would Be Faithful, loyal & Honest To him

Shehu Sani, a former lawyer and president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has reacted on his Official Twitter Account to the recent release of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 28-man ministerial list that was revealed to the Senate on Thursday by the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

 

Shehu Sani, on his Twitter account, said that President Bola Tinubu has appointed the same people who betrayed others and hopes that the same people will be faithful, loyal, and honest to him and that the same people will serve Nigeria with all their strength. He concluded by saying, So help him, God.

In his words, “The President appointed people who betrayed others and hoping that they will be “faithful, Loyal and Honest” to him; And that they “will serve Nigeria with all their strength. So “help him GOD.”

Source: The Official Twitter Account Of Shehu Sani

