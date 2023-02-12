Tinubu appeals to CBN to allow the old naira notes remain in circulation for the next 12 months.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu, the presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming election has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to allow the old naira notes to remain in circulation alongside the newly redesigned notes for the next 12 months.

In a statement released and provided to journalists on Sunday, Festus Keyamo, the campaign spokesperson for the former governor of Lagos, made this claim.

Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential nominee of the APC, and I have nothing against the CBN policy, according to Tinubu, who also emphasized that we are just concerned about the condition of Nigerians who are having trouble getting the new notes.

The CBN should declare that the old and new naira notes—particularly the ones that haven’t been withdrawn—will coexist as legal money for the upcoming 12 months in accordance with the Council of States’ recommendation and to emulate other nations that have done so effectively.

The scarcity of the new naira notes has caused riots in many parts of the country.

