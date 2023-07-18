Tinubu, APC threatening tribunal judges after forcing way into power: Labour Party

The Labour Party has accused President Bola Tinubu of threatening the presidential election petition tribunal judges after forcing his way into power.

The opposition party and its presidential flag bearer Peter Obi are contesting the legitimacy of Mr Tinubu’s government, alleging rigging and complicity by INEC in the February 25 poll.

The Labour Party also insisted that no amount of threat by the ruling APC against the judges will alter the “processes and requirements that the law has put in place.”

“We insist that no amount of threat from the APC on the judges in the tribunal can change the processes and requirements that the law has put in place. It must be followed and that is the position of the Labour Party,” said Labour Party said through its spokesman Obiora Ifoh in a statement on Tuesday while reacting to Mr Tinubu’s legal team.

Mr Tinubu admitted his failure to score 25 per cent of votes cast in Nigeria’s capital Abuja but said it was insufficient to overturn his victory as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. In their final defence statement to the court, Mr Tinubu’s legal team, led by Wole Olanipekun, said, “Any other interpretation different from this will lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy and alteration of the very intention of the legislature.”

The Labour Party spokesman added, “Let me assure the APC and their leaders that if there were no absurdity, chaos, and anarchy when they forced their way into power, Nigeria will still witness peace when they are eventually evicted from power.”

Many people have condemned Mr Tinubu for warning members of the presidential elections tribunal that removing him as president could lead to a breakdown of law and order in Nigeria.