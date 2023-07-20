Tinubu, APC governors trying to reduce hardships caused by petrol price hike: Uzodimma

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) says it is working with President Bola Tinubu’s government to address the current hardship Nigerians face following the petrol subsidy’s removal and the attendant pump price increase.

Governor Hope Uzodimma, chairman of the forum, said this while addressing speaking journalists at the end of its closed-door meeting Wednesday night in Abuja.

“The current hardship occasioned by the price increase on both food, petroleum products and cost of living is being addressed,” stated the Imo governor. “The sub-national government is working with the federal government to address the development.”

The PGF is an umbrella body of state governors elected on the All Progressives Congress platform.

Mr Uzodimma added that the National Executive Council (NEC) would discuss further how to address the development to lessen the burden on the citizenry when it meets.

The PGF chairman assured that the governors would effectively utilise their federal allocation in the best interest of the people. He said the governors would also protect the country’s economy, ensuring that “our sovereign margin was not tempered within the international market but improved upon.”

Mr Uzordimma said the governors received, in good faith, the recent resignation of APC national chair Abdullahi Adamu and national secretary Iyola Omisore.

“We are happy with their services, and they are happy too. We are in support of their actions, and they will continue to be commended. We respect and recognise the services they have rendered to our great party,” explained the APC chieftain. “Their resignations have also been accepted by the leadership of the party.”

He added, “We now have an acting national chairman and acting national secretary.”

