Tinubu and Obi Lack Atiku’s Regional Spread to Win 2023 Presidency – Gwarzo

Senator Hayatu Bello Gwarzo, National Coordinator of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council for People With Disability, has stated that the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, are relying solely on their respective regions to win the upcoming 2023 presidential election.

He claimed that, unlike the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Obi and Tinubu lack the national support to win the February 25 election.

Speaking at the People Living With Disability (PLWD) North-Central Town Hall meeting on Saturday in Abuja, Gwarzo predicted that Atiku will win the February 25 election by a landslide, declaring that the PDP candidate has an 80% chance of winning. The former federal lawmaker, who noted that only Atiku included people living with disabilities in his campaign team, went on to say that the former vice president has promised to give disabled people 5% of government jobs.

“Sincerely speaking, we believe he has the solution to the problem Nigeria is facing,” Gwarzo said at the packed town hall meeting in Abuja. So, to put it simply, Atiku Abubakar’s chances are slim.

“If you take the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, they don’t have the national spread, most of them are banking on their regions, so regional politics has gone forever. It was during the Sardauna and Awolowo eras that we had regional politics. You have to go nationally, so Atiku is accepted nationwide in each and every political zone; you can see this type of gathering that receives him everywhere he goes. He has visited the 35 states and the FCT, and he is currently in Adamawa, where we are working tirelessly to ensure the PDP’s success.

“By cluster registration, we have over 32 million people living with disability, so with that population, they never cared to invite us to join any of their projects; only Atiku invited us, saying that we should join him and join hands to save Nigeria,” he added. That is, in fact, why you see us here going up and down. We didn’t tell him we wanted to work with him; he invited us to do so. We sat with him several times until he said he was going to form an independent campaign council for people with disabilities. On World Day for People with Disabilities, he inaugurated this council.

“I cannot say that the whole 32 million people with disabilities are behind Atiku 100%, but a substantial number are, and it involves every cluster.” Those with physical disabilities, such as the blind, the deaf, albinos, and dwarfs, are examples. So we are confident that he will have a winning figure. Atiku made a promise to carry us along in his government; in fact, he promised us 5% of his government, which is a substantial amount. “And it is better to begin than not to begin, and as time passes, he may increase the number to 10% or even 15%.”

