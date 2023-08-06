NEWS

Tinubu and his wife congratulate D’Tigress on his fourth Afrobasket title

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, and his wife, Oluremi, congratulated the female national basketball team on their fourth consecutive Afrobasket title.

Tinubu stated in a statement on Saturday using his verified Twitter profile that the country was proud of D’Tigress’ accomplishments.

“I congratulate D’Tigress @DtigressNG on her well-deserved fourth consecutive AfroBasket Championship.” “We are very proud of you,” he wrote in his tweet.

In addition, the First Lady congratulated Nigeria’s D’tigress on their well-deserved triumph at the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afro Basket Tournament, which was held in Rwanda.

In a tweet by her Special Adviser, Media, Busola Kukoyi, Oluremi stated that the team’s accomplishment was obvious proof of devotion, commitment, and team spirit.

“The First Lady noted that the D’tigress’ victory was evidence of success on the horizon for Nigeria in every aspect, especially as the Super Falcons face England in the Group of 16 stage of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday.”

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu used the occasion to wish the Super Falcons victory.” “This is the D’tigress National Basketball team’s fourth consecutive victory at the FIBA Afro Basket Tournament,” the post said in part.

