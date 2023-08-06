Tinubu And His Wife Are Already Over-rich, They Just Want To Make Name For Themselves – Frank Kokori

The former Secretary General of the NUPENG, Chief Frank Kokori has stated that the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife are already Over-rich and are not interested in the wealth of the nation.

The Sun paper reported that Chief Frank Kokori stated this during an exclusive interview.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country. The President has since spent over two months in the presidency.

Reacting, Frank Kokori, who is known for his outspokenness said; “The opposition is not patriotic. We should preach patriotism to them. Obviously, it is painful to lose an election. But they are taking it too far. Let the tribunals come up with their verdicts quickly. They are delaying it for too long”

He added; “Everybody should work for the good of the country. At this time, we need patriotism. The opposition is doing a bad thing by trying to dislocate the government. Everybody should talk to them”

He stated further; “I am happy that Tinubu and his wife have told Nigerians that they are not going to touch their money. They (Tinubu and his wife) are already over-rich, they just want to make name for themselves. God has over blessed them; so, his ambition is to serve the people).

