This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu and Buhari have a private meeting.

Friday was the day when President Muhammadu Buhari had a meeting with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At Buhari’s official residence at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Tinubu met with the Nigerian president.

This information was provided by him at the “Meet the Mentor” luncheon that was hosted in his honor at the International Conference Center in Abuja by the APC Progressive Sisters Network.

Tinubu said that he will be meeting with the president for a critical discussion at 9:45 p.m.

Tinubu, while addressing the gathering, said, “I have a higher appointment.” The President of the United States contacted me late yesterday and told me that I needed to be at his house by 9:45 p.m. tonight (Friday).

“What do I do?” Should I call it off and defy my president’s orders? Additionally, it may be interpreted as a command. He said, “Meet me at 9.45 p.m..”

As of late, there has been much talk of a rift developing between Buhari and Tinubu.

This was fueled by Tinubu’s assertions that the powers that be in Buhari’s administration are attempting to damage his prospects of winning the presidential election. Tinubu’s statements have caused a great deal of controversy.

In the midst of the allegation, Buhari had announced that Tinubu would be his candidate for president and had urged Nigerians to vote for him.

In addition to this, Tinubu voiced his confidence that Buhari’s backing will help him win the presidential race.

Content created and supplied by: Imoleayo98 (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Buhari #private #meetingTinubu and Buhari have a private meeting. Publish on 2023-02-11 19:10:11