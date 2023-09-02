Tinubu amends NDDC board, management nomination

President Bola Tinubu has approved the replacement of the NDDC’s Ondo representative nominee, Victor Akinjo, with a new nominee from the state, Otito Atikase.

The president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The president also approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC’s Cross River state representative nominee, Asi Okang, with Orok Duke.

Similarly, the immediate past Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, is reappointed for a second term.

Mr Ogbuku will, however, remain in acting capacity pending the Senate’s confirmation of his reappointment.

(NAN)