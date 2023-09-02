NEWS

Tinubu amends NDDC board, management nomination

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 hours ago
0 324 Less than a minute

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has approved the replacement of the NDDC’s Ondo representative nominee, Victor Akinjo, with a new nominee from the state, Otito Atikase.

The president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The president also approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC’s Cross River state representative nominee, Asi Okang, with Orok Duke.

Similarly, the immediate past Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, is reappointed for a second term.

Mr Ogbuku will, however, remain in acting capacity pending the Senate’s confirmation of his reappointment.

(NAN)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 hours ago
0 324 Less than a minute
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Mothers, Here Are Lace Gowns You Can Rock For Special Events

55 mins ago

There Are Pastors Who Are Praying For A Big Church & It Will Never Happen—J Suleman Reveals

1 hour ago

The Effects of Saudi Arabia’s spending spree on European football.

1 hour ago

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu: Why I Recalled All Ambassadors, I didn’t plan to become a pastor – Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button