Tinubu Always Insults People During Campaigns Because He Has Nothing To Offer Nigerians- Udom Emmanuel.

According to the Punch paper, the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, on Monday, replied Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, and the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing that he (Tinubu) always insults people during campaigns because he has nothing to offer Nigerians.

Photo Credit: Premium Times Nigeria

The governor made this known on Tuesday evening at Government House, Uyo while inaugurating newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Chairmen and Members of Boards and Commissions, as well as a Transition Committee to ensure the smooth transition of power to the next administration.

During his political campaign in Uyo on Monday afternoon, Tinubu had reportedly said “Akwa Ibom, that boy wey bring Atiku here, wey de call himself Governor, tell him enough is enough! He lives in my backyard in Lagos, If no be say we be one, I would have driven him home. You see that mansion he is living, I would just use lizards, pigeons and scorpions to put him inside.“

However, reacting to the comments of Mr Tinubu, governor Emmanuel made it clear that in order for peace to reign, one party must play saintly and further noted that it was unfortunate that after granting Tinubu an enabling environment to sell his manifesto, he rather insulted the integrity of over 7.9 million Akwa Ibom people.

