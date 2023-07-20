Tinubu, Akpabio, governors Strategise over palliatives

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has widened his consultation on alleting the hardship of Nigerians as a result of removal of petrol subsidy.

Throughout Wednesday, he met with different categories of people, including governors at Aso Villa, to fine-tune plans for palliatives.

During his meeting with governors, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio were present.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara State), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje are the governors present at the meeting.

In charge of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) is AbdulRazaq. The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) is led by Uzodimman.

The Nation learned that the meeting also discussed the economy’s restructuring and restoration.

According to Dele Alake, a spokesman for the president, the conference also discussed how to finalise plans for distributing palliatives to lessen the impact of the elimination of fuel subsidies.

To increase the nation’s food security, the Presidency had previously suggested giving farmers access to cereals and fertiliser.

The President has also commanded the urgent packaging and release of a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the effects of the elimination of the petrol subsidy on Nigerians.

