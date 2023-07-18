Tinubu: Adamu Should’ve Resigned; The Candidate That He Didn’t Want Emerged – Cletus Obun

A staunch member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Cletus Obun, has revealed how the immediate past Chairman of the National Working Committee (NWC) of his party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, did not want President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to become President; as he insisted that the former Nasarawa Governor should have resigned when the former Lagos governor emerged as the Candidate of the ruling party.

Cletus Obun had said, “A candidate, whom he didn’t want now emerged, that should be the second point he should have resigned.”

(Forward video to 7:50)

Obun, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, maintained that Senator Abdullahi Adamu should have resigned his position as the Chairman of the APC before now. According to him, resigning as National Chairman is the only way that Senator Adamu could redeem his integrity. He revealed that Adamu’s integrity has been questioned since he announced the immediate past Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, as the consensus candidate of the APC without consulting the NWC.

The APC Chieftain started by revealing how the former Chairman announced Senator Lawan as the consensus candidate of the APC during the presidential primary election. He insisted that Adamu made it clear that he was not a supporter of Tinubu, hence, he should have honourably resigned when the former Lagos governor won the election.

Obun, however, maintained that it is not too late for Adamu to redeem his integrity. He said the former Chairman’s resignation is the best decision that he has taken in his political history.

