Tinubu: A Friend Explained The Game El-Rufai Is Playing; The Race For 2027 Has Started – Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Nigerian journalist and a staunch member of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has linked governor Nasir El-Rufai’s recent statement about some cabal in the Presidency working against Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), with a plan to contest for the seat of the President in the 2027 general election.

Momodu had written, “A friend just called me from Kaduna to explain the game Governor Nasir El-Rufai is playing which i didn’t understand at first. According to the talebearer, the race for 2027 has already started: ‘Governor El-Rufai knows Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot defeat Atiku Abubakar, and he knows APC will throw open the race…”

Reports had earlier shown how El-Rufai insisted that there are some elements in the Presidency that are against Tinubu’s Presidential ambition. He went on to say the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, knows the cabal that is seeking the failure of the former Lagos governor.

Dele Momodu, who made some revelations on Social Media, said the Kaduna governor’s move to reveal the purported plot, was a planned game. According to him, El-Rufai is selling himself to the southerners as a man that is fighting for a southern Presidency, so that they (southerners) would support his Presidential ambition in 2027.

Momodu said El-Rufai and others are playing game with Asiwaju.

Matthewcontents (

)