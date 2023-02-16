This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Timi Frank Blames APC For Using Naira Redesign To Fuel Crises To Cause Election Delay

Comrade Timi Frank, who was the deputy public secretary for APC, recently blamed the All Progressives Congress for inciting anger and riots through the naira redesign policy.

He said they want to use this to heat up the politically organized units in the country, cause insecurity, and delay the election. He made this declaration in Abuja and also urged President Buhari to refuse to bow to the pressure exerted on him by the APC through funding of public violence to cause an election delay.

He claims that the APC is inciting a crisis to help them achieve their plans of rigging and buying votes before the elections. He also claims that the APC has chosen to remain in power by inciting the destruction of property and killings and paying mobs to protest against the new naira note scarcity.

According to Frank, Nigeria is bigger than any presidential candidate or political party. He said that he doesn’t expect the APC to incite riots that would cause the election to be postponed.

He asked INEC and President Buhari to remain determined in their allegiance to conduct a free and fair election regardless of the evil plots of APC to cause an election postponement.

He asked the election observers from other countries to strictly keep tabs on the elections and to ensure that INEC conducts the election as planned.

He explained that countries that experienced some of the highest levels of insecurity had their elections, so Nigeria does not have a good reason to postpone the upcoming election just because of the scarcity of new naira notes and protests.

He also asserted that APC would soon cause riots to spread from the local areas in the south to the northern states. He said that they want to use this to exert more pressure on Buhari and INEC to postpone the elections.

