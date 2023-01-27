Times election results were annulled in Nigeria and why

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Annulment of elections is a constitutional practice in any political setting. To this, a number of elections in Nigeria have had their results cancelled or decertified, sometimes legally for misconduct or following a coup or revolution. In view of this, check out times elections were nullified in Nigeria and why;

1- 1993 Presidential Election

As gathered from the Guardian, the June 12 1993 election is widely regarded as Nigeria’s fairest election with Moshood Kashimawo Olalekan (MKO) Abiola in the lead to become president before it was annulled by then military ruler Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida. The unofficial result of the election though not declared by the National Electoral Commission (NEC), indicated a victory for Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who defeated Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

Decades after the election, Babangida, in an interview on Arise TV said that some top officials in the military would have staged a violent coup if he did not annul the election. There were a series of violent protests in July in the south-west region following the annulment. However, on 17 November 1993, Abacha toppled the weak interim civilian government that was set up in a palace coup as military rule continued in the country. In 2018 Muhammadu Buhari, now a civilian president of Nigeria under its Fourth Republic, declared 12 June, the date of the annulled 1993 election as the new date for the celebration of Democracy Day.

2- 2022 Osun State Governorship Election

Months after being announced winner of the Osun State gubernatorial election held on 16 July 2022. Ademola Adeleke has been sacked as Osun State Governor following a ruling by the Tribunal earlier today in Osogbo. As gathered from PUNCH, it was reported that the Election Petitions Tribunal, hearing the All Progressives Congress’ Adegboyega Oyetola’s petition, against the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Ademola Adeleke, today, Friday, has annulled the result of the July, 16th, 2022 governorship election in Osun State.

It was reported that the Judge, subsequently deducted the over-voting that was observed from the votes scored by the candidates, and declared that Oyetola won the election, having polled 314, 921, while Adeleke’s score came down to 290, 266. However, the incumbent Governor has called on his people to calm down saying they will appeal the judgement at the court of appeal and get justice.

