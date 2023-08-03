Thursday Transfer News: Chelsea Signs Sanchez For £25m, Cancelo Agrees Terms With Barcelona

Robert Sánchez Joins Chelsea:

Brighton’s Robert Sánchez is set to become Chelsea’s new goalkeeper, with a package deal worth £25 million. The move will see Brighton receiving £20 million upfront and an additional £5 million in add-ons. Sánchez’s agreement on a long-term deal with Chelsea indicates his keen interest in joining the club. The medical tests are imminent, and once completed, Sánchez will compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga for the starting spot, replacing Mendy.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Joao Cancelo’s Barcelona Move:

Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo has agreed on personal terms with Barcelona. The player has been on Xavi’s radar since January, making him a priority target for the Catalan club. Talks are underway with Manchester City to determine the deal’s structure. Barcelona plans to utilize a portion of the budget set aside for Dembélé to pursue Cancelo.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

PSG’s Double Signing:

Paris Saint-Germain is on the verge of securing two significant signings. Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona and Gonçalo Ramos from Benfica are expected to join PSG this week. Both players are set to sign contracts until June 2028. The Dembélé deal hinges on the resolution of technical details with Barcelona, while the Ramos deal is being finalized on add-ons with Benfica.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Franck Kessié’s Potential Move:

Al Ahli is eager to bring in Franck Kessié and has submitted a formal proposal. The player’s decision is still pending. Meanwhile, Sofyan Amrabat is keen on moving to Europe, with Manchester United being his preferred destination despite approaches from Saudi Arabia.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Yerry Mina’s Move to Fiorentina:

Former Everton center-back Yerry Mina is set to join Fiorentina on a free transfer. The agreement is in place, and his medical is booked for Friday. This move will undoubtedly bolster Fiorentina’s defensive capabilities.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Alejo Véliz to Tottenham:

Argentine talent Alejo Véliz has agreed on personal terms with Tottenham and is keen on joining the club. Tottenham is negotiating with Rosario Central to potentially loan Véliz for at least six months before his permanent move.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

