Thugs assault APC campaigners, In Rivers.

As the general election in 2023 approaches, tensions are building among Rivers State’s opposition political parties as a result of frequent attacks on their campaign rallies.

According to The Punch, suspected political thugs opened fire on the campaign train of Magnus Abe, the Social Democratic Party’s candidate for governor in the state, in Ahoada West LGA.

Similar to this, Tonye Cole, the APC’s candidate for governor in the state, had his campaign train ambushed on Tuesday in Opobo town, Opobo/Nkoro LGA. One party member was taken hostage but later freed.

Three APC members who were door-to-door canvassing in Omuma LGA at the time allegedly received knife cuts amid threats that the party wouldn’t be permitted to hold its planned campaign event there.

Onyekachi Ojiegbe, the APC leader in Omuma LGA, told reporters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that the LGA was unsafe for them because of the actions of armed political thugs.

Ojiegbe revealed that the party had sent roughly 17 different petitions to the State Criminal Investment Department’s deputy commissioner of police and the state commissioner of police, Okon Effiong, but had not yet received a response.

Before the elections, he pleaded with the Inspector General of Police to form a special crack team and send them to the Omuma LGA in Rivers State and the entire state.

The Omuma APC leader issued a warning that the area might see a complete breakdown of law and order if this appeal was not heeded.

He said, “Omuma is dangerous.” We have been experiencing fear for the last two years. We’ve written to the DC State CID and the Police Commissioner. Over 17 petitions that we have written have gone unanswered.

“Recently, this LGA was the scene of an ambush and attack on our governorship candidate. The police were notified of the incident, arrests were made, and we appeared in court. The situation is over as we speak. When our members went door-to-door last Saturday to campaign, they were attacked with a machete. Due to their critical injuries, three of them are still in the hospital.

Ojiegbe continued, “We are scared.” What will take place after that is unknown. February 6, 2023, will mark the start of our massive campaign. I’ve been informed repeatedly by calls that the campaign will not continue. The location is unsafe, so I’m asking the IGP and the Director of the Department of State Services to help.

“We are also requesting that members of the public ask the IGP to form an independent crack squad in Omuma.” If this is carried out, those responsible for the unrest will be detained. Our protests and what is occurring in the state appear to be going unheard by the CP in Rivers State.

In the meantime, the Rivers State Police Command announced that it has opened an inquiry into the assault on SDP candidate for governor Abe on Monday.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the command’s spokeswoman, revealed this in a statement released on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

However, Superintendent of Police Iringe-Koko classified the incident as an assault before the rally.

She claimed that as soon as the command was made aware of the incident, it sent out the tactical teams, and everything returned to normal.

According to part of the statement, Senator Magnus Abe’s campaign convoy was attacked before a rally in the Ahoada West Local Government Area by unidentified armed persons. He was protected by security men who were able to repel the assault.

Immediately after receiving the information, tactical units were sent to the location to support the people already stationed to provide security at the campaign venue. The crews were effective in bringing the neighborhood back to calm and normalcy, which made room for a successful rally.

A leader of the SDP, however, disagreed with the police, claiming that the protest was called off as a result of the shooting by hired thugs who were supposedly affiliated with the PDP.

