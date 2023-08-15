Three Ways Chelsea’s Midfield Could Look Going Forward After Moises Caicedo Joined the Club

Chelsea has added a new member to their midfield once again. The club went all out to get Moises Caicedo and finally, they have their man. Chelsea had to fend off strong interest from Liverpool to get the Ecuadorian midfielder.

Chelsea had to part ways with €116 million to get the 21-year-old but with the potential Caicedo has shown at Brighton and Hove Albion during his time in the English Premier League, this amount could be a bargain in the next couple of years if he delivers.

Mauricio Pochettino now has the option of fielding a specialist defensive-midfielder in his midfield and this would give the club a more solid base as the former Paris Saint-Germain manager hopes to take Chelsea back to the top of English Premier League football after a disappointing 2022/23 season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s preferred formation is a 4-3-3 and we would most likely see Moises Caicedo playing as the holding midfielder in the three-man midfield. Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos would complete the midfield setup.

Also, Pochettino could deploy Enzo Fernandez as the deepest midfielder while Moises Caicedo plays in the right-midfield role. Conor Gallagher would complete the misfield.

In a 4-2-3-1 formation, Chelsea could deploy Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo as the two midfielders with Mykhailo Mudryk playing as the left-winger, Christopher Nkunku playing as the attacking midfield, while Raheem Sterling plays as the right-winger.

