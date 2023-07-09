Three Things You Should Do To Get A Miracle From God – Pastor David Ibiyeomie

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries spoke to his members on ‘Miracle, Worship And Praise’ Salvation Ministries – Home of Success.

According to him, “The beginning of Christianity is the beginning of miracles, take away the miraculous all you have left is religion. The reason we are Christians is because of the miraculous. The birth, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is a proof of the miraculous. A miracle is the supernatural intervention of God that is beyond human comprehension. Everyone in life needs a miracle.”

He then revealed three things you should do to get a miracle from God. They are:

1. Turn away from those who don’t believe God’s miraculous power

You can’t surround yourself with those who don’t believe in miracles and expect one. Church Gist. In 2 Timothy 3:5, if somebody does not believe in miracles, keep the person away because relationship is contagious.

2. Have faith Mark 10:27, Mark 9:23

Believe that God is a miraculous God, refuse to doubt. If you have faith, God will do it, have unwavering faith that: “God, you are faithful to your Word”. It is your level of faith that will determine the magnitude of miracles you will encounter.

3. Have great expectations Proverbs 23:18

Expectation is the breeding ground for the miraculous. What you don’t expect you are not qualified to experience. Expect a miracle of healing, breakthroughs, favour, marriage, contract approvals, promotion even marriage should be a miracle.

Finally, he said, “If everything you want in life you have to get it then there is no need for a miracle, there should be a miracle. If you don’t believe in miracles then become another religious member, don’t be a Christian.

