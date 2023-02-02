Three Nigerian Presidential Candidates Expect Enugu Voters Support

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The ongoing efforts to win the votes of the about 1.6 million permanent voters in Enugu State are increasing among the three major presidential candidates ahead of next month’s presidential poll. The three main presidential candidates include Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Enugu’s votes in the previous five election circles have been mainly won by the PDP, which has enjoyed unequalled acceptability among the dwellers. Before now, the presidential contest has always been between two principal political parties. Nevertheless, following the emergence of the former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, as the the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, a third political force has emerged for the first time since 1999. As expected the tide is changing with the PDP now trying to get up to 25 per cent of the votes from the state.

Although there are roughly 1.6 million voters with PVCs in this location, voters’ turnout in the preceding elections was less than 50 per cent, except for the 2011 presidential election, when region gave former President Goodluck Jonathan approximately 99 per cent votes, according to official records. But with the confidence the residents of the state now have reposed in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it is expected that voters’ turnout will increase considerably in the forthcoming election.

