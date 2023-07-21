Three Nigerian Players Who Were Outstanding As Super Falcons Hold Canada To Hard-Fought 0-0 Draw

The Super Falcons of Nigeria began their world cup journey with a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Canada in their group B encounter at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in their opening match of the Women’s World Cup.

The Canadians were largely in control of the game dominating possession but they were unable to create enough clear cut chances to punish the Super Falcons.

While Nigeria chose their moments carefully, opening up to counter-attack especially as the match wore on, they were lucky to not go a goal down when Sinclair was brought down by Ordega few minutes into the second half.

Chiamaka Nnadozie’s save from the spot comes up clutch for the Super Falcons as Nigeria ended the game with only 10 players on the pitch when Deborah Abiodun was shown a red card in stoppage time. Let’s take a look at three players who performed well for the Super Falcons.

1. Deborah Abiodun: Despite the red card she got from her reckless challenge on Lawrence in stoppage time, Deborah Abiodun was by far the best Nigerian player on the pitch. Her work rate in the midfield was second to none and it’s a pity that she got sent off for a reckless challenge but, that does not take anything from her rock-solid performance against the Canadians.

2. Toni Payne: Payne had a sensational first half against the Canadians. She forced the defenders into some discomfort with few deft touches in the opening 45 minutes. Though her performance in the second half was not as rock-solid as it was in the first, she deserves some praises for her contribution in the game.

3. Chiamaka Nnadozie: her breathtaking performances in goal for the Super Falcons earned her the man of the match award. The Nigerian goalkeeper proved to be the real deal as she stood up tall for her team on the biggest stage and silenced Christian Christine from the penalty spot.

Clearly in pain towards the end but she made save after save and kept a much deserved sheet clean with her quick reflexes. She could be up for the goalkeeper of the tournament award if the Super Falcons go far in the tournament.

UniqueUpdatez (

)