Three Months After Subsidy Removal, FG Has Broken Promises Thrice; Nobody Can Blame Us, Says Ajaero

President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has said since negotiations with the government have proven unsuccessful, the alternative course of action is to take the matter to the court of public opinion.

During an interview with ARISE NEWS on Friday, Ajaero stated the NLC’s belief that the government is not giving due consideration to its discussions with the NLC.

He said, ““Part of our policies, part of our structure permits us to negotiate even if at the last minute, and we have attempted that twice, and we can now say, convincingly, that the people we are dealing with are not serious.

“This is now before the court of public opinion, that on all those occasions, they have asked for more time to do something, they have failed to do something.”

According to ARISE NEWS, Since the last meeting with the federal government, there have been no developments, he said, so the group has gone “back to the drawing board.”

“I don’t think anyone can blame us,” Ajaero continued, “three months after the removal of fuel subsidies, and the government has broken promises three times.”

He stressed the NLC’s intended goals for palliative measures that came to nothing with the government, saying that the Labour group went into the talks expecting a sustainable wage boost and not “give me today and don’t give me tomorrow.”

The cost of transportation will go down if you bring buses that run on compressed natural gas, the speaker added. “Labour came to the table that we can have an alternative energy source, the CNG (Compressed Natural Gas), which is accessible in the country.

“When the cost of transit decreases, someone who commutes daily has the potential to save N1,000.

“Those who drive private vehicles can now fill their tanks for less than N20,000 instead of N40,000, saving them money in the process.

“Those are the options we are considering. We are looking at those kinds of palliatives.

