Three members of syndicate who specialized in stealing motorcycles land in police net

Three men who specialized in stealing motorcycles where they were parked have told men of the Niger State Police Command that they used to remove the plate numbers of the motorcycles before selling them to buyers.

In fact, at the point of their arrest, 26 plate numbers of stolen motorcycles were recovered from their hideout.

The names of those arrested were given as Hussaini Mohammed, aged 45 years; Isah Umar, aged 20 years and Hussaini Ibrahim, aged 25 years and they were arrested by police operatives attached to the Paiko Division.

(Caption): The arrested men and the plate numbers said to have been recovered from them, as posted by the state police command on Tuesday.

It was gathered that Hussaini Ibrahim was the first person to be arrested after he was said to have stolen two motorcycles in an area and he led policemen to arrest Isa Umar, who was said to have aided the stealing of the motorcycles.

During interrogation, they were said to have named Hussaini Mohammed, who is a ward head, as a member of the gang, and the three of them later led policemen to their hideout where four other motorcycles and 26 plate numbers were recovered.

Also, during the interrogation, the ward head reportedly told policemen that he was the one who used to sell the stolen motorcycles for between N150,000 and N200,000 after he would have removed the plate numbers of the machines and they always shared the proceeds of the sale.

According to a statement by the state police command through its Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun and posted on the Facebook wall of the command on Tuesday, the three men had given more useful information to the police operatives and they are expected to be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.

