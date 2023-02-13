NEWS

Threat Of Bodily Harm And Death Threat Made Us To Cancel Atiku’s Rivers Rally – Lee Maeba

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following reports that the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State will no longer hold its presidential rally which was planned to hold on February 11th, 2023, Senator Lee Maeba has come out to reveal why such decision was taken.

Senator Lee Maeba disclosed that threat to bodily harm and death threat made PDP PCC in Rivers State to cancel the rally. Senator Lee Maeba went on to say that Atiku Abubakar’s rally cannot be the reason why a Rivers State resident’s blood will be spilled.

Senator Lee Maeba also stated that no loss of life can be tolerated before, during, or after the presidential election. Lee Maeba also said that the entire situation in Rivers State was worsened by the failure of security agencies to restore the confidence the people had on them by arresting trouble makers.

Senator Lee Maeba urged president Muhammadu Buhari to endure that security agencies do their job ahead of the forthcoming election so that a free and fair election can be achieved.

Watch From The 13:50 Minute Of The Video Below:


Lighthousemedia (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Obi: What I Did That Made Abacha Point Me Out Of Many People As Chairman Of Tincan Port In Lagos

13 mins ago

Some People Said the Oba of Lagos Didn’t Want to See Me, But It’s Not True —Peter Obi

13 mins ago

I’m with Tinubu 100% – Buhari

20 mins ago

Asiwaju Tinubu Reacts After An Eventful APC Presidential Campaign Rally Held Today In Gombe State

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button