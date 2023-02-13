Threat Of Bodily Harm And Death Threat Made Us To Cancel Atiku’s Rivers Rally – Lee Maeba

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following reports that the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State will no longer hold its presidential rally which was planned to hold on February 11th, 2023, Senator Lee Maeba has come out to reveal why such decision was taken.

Senator Lee Maeba disclosed that threat to bodily harm and death threat made PDP PCC in Rivers State to cancel the rally. Senator Lee Maeba went on to say that Atiku Abubakar’s rally cannot be the reason why a Rivers State resident’s blood will be spilled.

Senator Lee Maeba also stated that no loss of life can be tolerated before, during, or after the presidential election. Lee Maeba also said that the entire situation in Rivers State was worsened by the failure of security agencies to restore the confidence the people had on them by arresting trouble makers.

Senator Lee Maeba urged president Muhammadu Buhari to endure that security agencies do their job ahead of the forthcoming election so that a free and fair election can be achieved.

Watch From The 13:50 Minute Of The Video Below:



