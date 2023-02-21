This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Though Obi Has Fame, Atiku Has Wealth, But Only Asiwaju Jagaban Has A Supportive Crowd—Sanwo-Olu

According to Punch News reports, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said he is sure of victory for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in the February 25 presidential election.

According to reports, it was also gathered that Sanwo-Olu disclosed this following a successful final rally held in Lagos State for the APC on Tuesday.

According to one of his statements, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also said that “Nigerians should endeavor to cast their votes for Tinubu, the man who has the capacity to take the country to a different level of development.”

“It’s obvious that Tinubu is the most qualified presidential candidate out of his other two major competitors (Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi) because he is a man seasoned with experience and the needed wisdom to lead this country to a better level.”

“Though Obi has fame, Atiku has wealth, but only Asiwaju Jagaban has a supportive crowd.” “And for you to be successful in a project, you need the power of a crowd wherever you may go or find yourself.” “Therefore, a vote for Asiwaju Jagaban is a vote for liberation.” He said

