Those Working For Tinubu, I Pray That God Give You a Child Like Him – Dino Melaye

The spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, threw shade at the supporters of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Ahmed Tinubu, during his party’s recent campaign rally.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, parties have been going around the states of Nigeria, presenting themselves to the electorates, and promising the people of individual states what they would do for them if their party emerged victorious at the February poll. However, many of the party candidates and their campaign members have always liked to trolling their opposition candidate when they were addressing their supporters.

In this view, Dino Melaye, while speaking at the People Democratic Party’s presidential campaign in Kano State, prayed that God would give people who are working for the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Ahmed Tinubu, a child that would be like him.

He said, “Those working for Tinubu, I pray that God give you a child like Tinubu.” Amen.”

It should be noted that this wasn’t the first time that Dino Melaye would throw shade at Tinubu and his supporters during a campaign rally.

What is your view on this statement made by Dino Melaye?

