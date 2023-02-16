Those Who Thought BVAS Was Designed For Others, Became The First Victims Of BVAS- Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson to the All Progressives Congress campaign Organization and Minister of State Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has taken to his verified Twitter page to say those that thought BVAS was designed for others, became the 1st victims of BVAS.

Festus Keyamo took to his microblogging, Twitter, to react to a video of some market women who were speaking in Yoruba dialect, lamenting about the hardship they are facing because of the scarcity of naira in the country.

The women alleged that whether they hide money or not, they will still vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

According to the statement made by Festus Keyamo, he said people have declared to vote for Tinubu whether they hide money or not.

However, Keyamo added to his statement by saying those that thought BVAS was designed for others, became the 1st victims of BVAS.

﻿keyamo concluded by saying those that thought the people will turn against it because of the naira policy will be sorely let down.

In his tweet, he wrote below :

“People have said whether they hide the money or not they’ll vote for Tinubu. Just like those who thought BVAS was designed for others, became the 1st victims of BVAS; so, those who think the people will turn against BAT because of this policy will be sorely disappointed.”

Click the link below to watch the video:

https://twitter.com/BatProjects23/status/1626167416899137536?t=HbZy9ek20bOsPAqtICYtWg&s=19

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below. 6

Naija-hub-news (

)