Those Who Think Youths Can Remove The Old Political Order Are Living In A Fantasy – PDP Chieftain Kola Ologbondiyan

As the race for the presidency gathers steam across Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the general elections, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan has come out to dismiss claims that the massive upsurge in the number of young voters in the country might be enough to dislodge the old political establishment which is represented in the nation’s top two political platforms, the APC and PDP.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ program with Charles Aniagolu a few hours ago, Ologbondiyan, who is a spokesman for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, argued that a youth-driven political revolution cannot take place in Nigeria because voting patterns across the different regions and geo-political zones of the country have never been known to align on the ballots.

He said; “When I listen to such arguments, I can’t stop laughing. You are talking about our country as if everybody votes according to a particular pattern. That’s not correct. What the youths in my village will do, is quite different from what those in your own village will do. So, the fact that the population of youths who registered to vote is now higher in number, does not guarantee that all of them will behave the same way or follow the same pattern. It also does not mean they will all vote in the same direction. Those who think that the youths who are voting in this election will be able to push out the the old order clearly do not understand electioneering in Nigeria. They are living in a fantasy.”

You can watch Kola Ologbondiyan’s interview on ARISE TV below:

