Those Who Think There Can Be Crack In Our Friendship Will Continue To Get Disappointed- BAT to PMB

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu took his presidential campaign rally to Lafia Nasarawa State yesterday as a means to continue his electioneering campaign process ahead of the February 25th poll.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu took his presidential campaign rally to Lafia Nasarawa State yesterday as a means to continue his electioneering campaign process ahead of the February 25th poll.

In attendance for the big event was the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari who came to show and profess his love and support for his party candidate and flag bearer, despite the rumour going around that he has not been acting on the same page with the former Lagos State Governor towards his ambition.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu while giving his speech and addressing the large crowd of supporters commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to the victory of the party and the progress of Nigeria.

He therefore went ahead to buttress the fact that those who think there can be cracks and scratches in their relationship and friendship will continue to get disappointed, after which he urged him to be very careful of the little ants around him as they can remove the trouser of a giant.

“Those who think there can be cracks and scratches in our friendship and relationship will continue to get disappointed and have their short time joy limited.

Mr President, let me say this. I know you are committed to the victory of our party, I know you are committed to the progress of Nigeria. However, be careful of the little ants around you. You know the slogan that little ants can remove the trouser of a giant”.

