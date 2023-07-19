Those Who Supported Anyone That Said He Would Remove Subsidy On Day One Are Hypocritical—Adebayo Adewole

During an interview with Arise , the SDP presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Adewole Adebayo, stated that those who supported anyone who said he would remove subsidies on day one are hypocritical, pointing out that they don’t have any reasonable ground to criticise the president because it is what they wanted that he did.

He added that other candidates like him who opposed the removal of subsidies have reasonable grounds to criticise the programme. He added that economics does not give room for cheating, pointing out that any policy made must have a consequence.

According to him, “There are two types of people who criticise the policy. Some of them are hypocrites, and some of them are consistent. Those who are opposed to subsidy removal, like me and other people, have grounds to criticise the programme. But those who supported anyone, any party, or any Platform that said they would remove subsidies on day one are hypocritical. Once you agree to throw a 5-year-old child from the 10th floor of the building, you cannot say, I’m surprised that the child broke the leg.” So that is the point I’m making. There’s no way you’re implementing the policy they’re implementing now if you’re not going to have the same consequences. Economics does not admit to cheating. You can cheat in politics; you can inflate numbers in politics, but when it comes to economics, you can’t.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: Arise (0:33)

Square (

)