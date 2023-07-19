NEWS

Those Who Supported Anyone That Said He Would Remove Subsidy On Day One Are Hypocritical—Adebayo Adewole

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 371 1 minute read

During an interview with Arise , the SDP presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Adewole Adebayo, stated that those who supported anyone who said he would remove subsidies on day one are hypocritical, pointing out that they don’t have any reasonable ground to criticise the president because it is what they wanted that he did.

He added that other candidates like him who opposed the removal of subsidies have reasonable grounds to criticise the programme. He added that economics does not give room for cheating, pointing out that any policy made must have a consequence.

According to him, “There are two types of people who criticise the policy. Some of them are hypocrites, and some of them are consistent. Those who are opposed to subsidy removal, like me and other people, have grounds to criticise the programme. But those who supported anyone, any party, or any Platform that said they would remove subsidies on day one are hypocritical. Once you agree to throw a 5-year-old child from the 10th floor of the building, you cannot say, I’m surprised that the child broke the leg.” So that is the point I’m making. There’s no way you’re implementing the policy they’re implementing now if you’re not going to have the same consequences. Economics does not admit to cheating. You can cheat in politics; you can inflate numbers in politics, but when it comes to economics, you can’t.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: Arise (0:33)

 

Square (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 371 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headline: 25% Abuja Votes: Atiku, Peter Obi’s Position on FCT Pedestrian – APC; Jonathan To Leave For Cambodia Wednesday On Elections Observation

7 mins ago

Fuel hike: The only thing I disagree with Tinubu is the deregulation of the dollar- Daddy Freeze

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Did Not Have Phone Call With CJN–APC, Subsidy: FG Will Review Workers salary–Akpabio

18 mins ago

Apst Suleman Replies People Asking Him To Reveal Who Was Responsible For The Assassination Attempt

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button