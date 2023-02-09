Those Who restrict our money will release them when the time comes, so do not be angry – Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, has urged Nigerians to remain calm in the lead-up to the upcoming election. He joked that it was amusing to see bank employees trying to prevent people from withdrawing funds, but he cautioned against violence.

“I am now calling to Nigerians not to fight anyone because I don’t think that violence is the best option today,” Tinubu said. He added that he was sure that those who had blocked people’s accounts would be the ones to open them when the time came.

Tinubu’s message was one of patience and understanding. He reminded Nigerians that violence was not the answer and that they should trust that their accounts would be opened when the time was right. He urged Nigerians to remain calm and to trust that the situation would eventually be resolved.

Culled from: Daily post

