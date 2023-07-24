NEWS

Those Who Protect And Promote Evil Will Not Escape The Bottling Anger Of Nigerians- Jibrin Okutepa

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 325 1 minute read

As the nation continues to monitor the proceedings at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, renowned lawyer, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN) has come out to accuse his colleagues in the judiciary of defending people who are responsible for bringing hardship upon citizens in the country.

In a series of tweets posted on his Twitter handle on Sunday, July 23, Okutepa, who is one of the Lead Counsels representing the Labour Party (LP), and its presidential candidate at the tribunal, pointed out that Nigerians are not only begining to lose their patience with politicians who impoverish the people, but lawyers who defend them in court.

He went on to insist that such lawyers will not escape the anger of the people when the time comes.

He wrote; “When I see what we do as lawyers before election petitions tribunal and how we deployed our knowledge of law in aid of electoral frauds, I laughed. Nigerians are getting fed up with the legal profession. Nigerians are angry that lawyers are Nigerian problems.

Nigerians are suffering. Yet people in power have no ideas of the poverty in the land. Nigerians are bottling up so many things in anger. We seem not to know that those who protect and promote evils will not escape the bottling angers of Nigerians.”

SOURCE: TWITTER.

FranklySpeaking123 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Ballon D’Or 2023: Ranking the top 5 favourites

15 mins ago

MUN VS WRX: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For The Club-Friendly Matchup

25 mins ago

Exquisite And Beautiful Ankara Styles Ladies Can Wear To Brighten Their Look.

34 mins ago

Speak Positively, Don’t Say What You Are Going Through, Say Where You Are Going To—J Suleman

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button