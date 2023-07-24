Those Who Protect And Promote Evil Will Not Escape The Bottling Anger Of Nigerians- Jibrin Okutepa

As the nation continues to monitor the proceedings at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, renowned lawyer, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN) has come out to accuse his colleagues in the judiciary of defending people who are responsible for bringing hardship upon citizens in the country.

In a series of tweets posted on his Twitter handle on Sunday, July 23, Okutepa, who is one of the Lead Counsels representing the Labour Party (LP), and its presidential candidate at the tribunal, pointed out that Nigerians are not only begining to lose their patience with politicians who impoverish the people, but lawyers who defend them in court.

He went on to insist that such lawyers will not escape the anger of the people when the time comes.

He wrote; “When I see what we do as lawyers before election petitions tribunal and how we deployed our knowledge of law in aid of electoral frauds, I laughed. Nigerians are getting fed up with the legal profession. Nigerians are angry that lawyers are Nigerian problems.

Nigerians are suffering. Yet people in power have no ideas of the poverty in the land. Nigerians are bottling up so many things in anger. We seem not to know that those who protect and promote evils will not escape the bottling angers of Nigerians.”

SOURCE: TWITTER.

