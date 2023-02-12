Those Who Know Asiwaju From Their Local Village Say He’s In His 80s – Bode George

It is no longer news that there has been controversy regarding the age of the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu.

It would be recalled that the former Lagos State governor is among the front-runners in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election which is scheduled to hold on 25th February 2023.

With less than two weeks to the highly anticipated presidential election, Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bode George has claimed that Asiwaju Tinubu is above 70 years.

Speaking to Sun Newspaper in an exclusive, the former chairman of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), said people that come from the same village with Asiwaju are aware that he is above the age of 80.

Hear him “Those who know him from their local village say he’s in his 80s. You could see the degenerative concept of his movement and I’m not underrating him.” Bode George told Sun Newspaper during exclusive interview.

