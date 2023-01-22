“Those Who Have Destroyed The Country Must Be Shown The Way Out” – Peter Obi Says Online.

Peter Obi has become a household name in Nigerian politics in the past few months after he reveal his intention to become the next president of Nigeria and this has made him one of the 3 frontrunners for the presidential election in February.

He took to his social media account on Twitter to reveal that he will be visiting the ancient city of Kano along with his running mate and their wives to carry on with their mission to Nigeria and know why they should be voted for.

Peter Obi added that those who have destroyed the country must be shown the way out because Nigeria is a country that belongs to the youth and he is ready to rescue it for the youths.

It’s quite obvious that he will be well received by the people of Kano State as several videos of Kano citizens supporting Peter Obi surface online.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that this 2023 election is going to be more interesting than expected?

