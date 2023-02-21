Those Who Destroy The Reputation Of The Country Are Not Doing Any Good To The Youths – Osinbajo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Less than a few days before the 2023 general elections, the Vice President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo revealed that those who destroy the reputation of the country are not doing any good to the youths.

In the trending video which surfaced online on Twitter, Professor Yemi Osinbajo stated that the youths represent the army that must fight corruption not because it seems like a nice thing to do, but because the future of the youths depends on it.

“The reputation of your country is all that you will have in the next few years. Whatever you want to do will be for the country’s reputation, and those who destroy the reputation of your country are not doing you good, but great evil and you must ensure that you join the army to fight corruption.”

