Those Who Criticized EU Report In 2023 Actually Celebrated It In 2019, What A Turnaround?- Oseloka

Labour party chieftain and one of the aides of the labour party presidential aspirant, Oseloka H Obaze, has spoken on the EU report. Recall that the report of the European Union observers after the elections, has got many people talking

While some people have condemned the final report of the International observers, some have embraced the report with open arms

Oseloka, in a post that he made on his official Twitter page, slammed those who are criticizing the report

In his post, he said that most of the people who are criticizing the report, celebrated and embraced the 2019 report that was released by the European Union

Oseloka said that it is nothing but a diametric turnaround. He said it is double standard and cherry picking and they are not attributes of good and transparent government

